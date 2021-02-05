Chakwera moving at snail’s pace: cartoonist roasts Malawi president

An editorial cartoon has mocked President Lazarus Chakwera for moving at a snail’s pace in delivering on Tonse Alliance promises.

The cartoon published in the Nation newspaper today depicts Chakwera riding a snail while leading Malawians to Canaan.

One of the characters on the journey tells Chakwera to hurry up but the Malawi leader argues in response that “change requires patience”.

Chakwera was elected president in June last year after promising to create a million jobs in one year, clear the rubble in public service, reduce the cost of passports, step up fight in fight against corruption and ensure food security.

Last month, Chakwera appeared to admit that his administration has abandoned its promises as he discouraged obsession with the campaign promises saying the situation has changed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Rights group Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) said this week that Malawians have lost hope in the Tonse Alliance Government due to the broken promises.

“Most Malawians are frustrated with the slowness and lack of clear direction of this government,” HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence told the Nation.

In response, Minister of Information Gospel Kazako said speed in fulfilling some of the promises could lead to defilement of set functional systems.