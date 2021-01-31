Devotion: Nourished by the Word

Jeremiah 15: 16 “Your words were found, and I ate them; and Your words were to me a joy and the rejoicing of my heart, for I am called by Your name, O Lord God of hosts.

The quality of the food you eat determines the quality of physical life. In the same way the quality of the Word in you determines your quality of everyday life. That is why you need not be fed with junk food of the Word. Don’t settle for less in terms of the Word. You need to be balanced in the knowledge of the Word in order to excel and produce results.

Word will produce after its kind (Genesis 1:24) and that is why those who concentrate on Word of healing will see healing. Those who concentrate on faith will produce the same. Those who concentrate on salvation of souls will produce more souls. If you concentrate on one of aspect of the Word and ignore the other, it’s like someone who eats fats only. He will be malnourished in proteins, carbohydrates and other good nutritional supplements. If you want to live a healthy life you eat balanced meal.

The Word in you should be balanced. Study and meditate on a number of topics. The more you get light in different aspects of the Word, the more that Word produces after their kind in you.

Matthew 4:4. “But he answered and said, It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God.” Feed your Spirit regularly. It will be absurd to eat three meals of physical food and nothing or very little snack of the Word. You will be abnormal. Big outside and very tiny inside. Develop the habit of nourishing your spirit with the Word every day.

Be a spiritually health believer.

Confession I am born of the Word and am nourished by the Word. Every day I will partake of the balanced meal of the Word. I become what the Word says. In Jesus Name. Amen.

