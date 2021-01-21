Kwimbira delighted with first CHAN match

Malawi’s top FIFA Referee Bernadette Kwimbira has described her first match at the ongoing CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon as a big milestone in her career.

Kwimbira, who is one of the few female referees at a CAF Men’s final tournament for the first time, was the Second Assistant Referee during Guinea’s 3-0 win over Namibia in a group D match at Limbe Omnisports Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Zomba based referee said she had a good game and was motivated with positive feedback from her assessors.

“It was a great experience. I gave it all as this in not just about me as I am representing Malawi and African Women Referees. This was a trial game for us female referees and we were mixed with male refs. We got positive feedback from the CAF Referees Coordinator so we hope for a possible ‘all ladies’ match.

“On the match itself, it was a good match though it was very hot. But we adapted and survived because we went through the same conditions during training sessions,” she said.

Prior to the CHAN, Kwimbira’s high profile tournaments included two FIFA Women’s World Cups, Olympics games and five CAF Women’s AFCONs.

In 2019, she also made history by becoming one of the first female referees to officiate in CAF AFCON qualifiers.

Source: FAM