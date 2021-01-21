DJ Kenny Klips dies

Renowned DJ Kenny Klips has died this morning at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

The popular radio personality has died aged 44 after battling an illness for some months.

Real name Kenny Wako, Klips was until his death working as an audio technician for Times Group. He previously worked as a presenter and Deejay for FM Power 101 and Joy Radio.

Klips is regarded by many musicians and others in Malawi’s entertainment industry as one of the best DJs the country has ever produced.

“He will be remembered for giving up-and-coming musicians a chance to access the media and popularize their talent,” said MISA Malawi in a statement.

Musician Gwamba in a Facebook post described Klips as a “legend and one of the pioneers of Malawian Hip Hop.”

While rapper Fredokiss said: “The first time Fredo Song was played on Radio you did it. Sleep Well Kenny Klips. RIP”

Klips was also one of the founders of online music platform Malawimusic.com. Last year, he was awarded the with the Lifetime Achiever Award at the inaugural Malawi Hip Hop Awards.