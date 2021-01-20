DPP operations director says APM won’t handpick successor

National Director of Operations for the Democratic Progressive (DPP) Joe Nyirongo says the party will welcome anyone who wishes to contest for the presidency at the DPP convention and has assured people that the next DPP leader will not be handpicked.

Nyirongo said in an interview that at the moment former president Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is still the DPP leader as the party is restructuring.

“We are in the restructuring moment where we are trying to drain all swamps in the party in readiness for 2025 elections.

“As a party we welcome everyone who has shown interest to compete during convention. Only the strong will survive as the road to DPP convention is tough. We welcome everyone who feel is fit to contest at the convention, but at the moment APM remains the leader of the party,” said Nyirongo.

He further sent a warning to those who are trying to divide the party that they are working in vain as the party remain intact and strong in all regions.

“Let me warn those who are bringing confusion with lies, feeding our leaders with false stories that they must stop because the party is still intact and strong in all regions,” he said.

People who have shown interest to contest for the DPP presidency include Dalitso Kabambe former Reserve Bank Governor, Hon Kondwani Nankhumwa Leader of Opposition in Parliament and legislator Joseph Mwanamvekha.

The party’s National Governing Council (NGC) is yet to announce the date when the party will hold its national convention.