Two arrested for failing to comply with Covid-19 preventive measures

Police in Dowa have arrested two people for allegedly failing to comply with Covid-19 rules and regulations.

The two have been identified as Patience Bituta aged 23 from Congo and Samuel Deleleyu aged 27, both barmen within Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa District.

Dowa Police Public Relations Officer Sub Inspector Gladson M’bumpha said the incident happened on Tuesday morning at around 11:00 hours at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa District.

M’bumpha added that the two were arrested by Officer In-charge for Dowa Police Station Deputy Commissioner Rhoda Manjolo while Police were on general observation in Dzaleka Refugee Camp. The law enforcers were checking if bar owners are adhering to Covid-19 preventive measures.

“This is when the Officer In-charge found the two suspects selling beer to customers,” he explained

The suspects were immediately arrested and brought to Dowa Police Station.

They will appear before court soon to answer charges of failing to comply with Covid-19 Rules and Regulations.