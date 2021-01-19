Four Malawian Football legends in PSL history 

Every country has its own history of football; there are always legendary histories that have been passed down. And today we will be checking out the legendary football players for Malawi in Premier Soccer League, which is a South African League.

Robert Ng’ambi

Playing as a midfielder, Ng’ambi was regarded as a legendary football player at Black Leopards and he also had his best football career with the Platinum Stars. The midfielder star joined the Leopards back in 2015 and it didn’t take him long to become a pivotal player for the Lidoda Duvha, as he played a leading role in helping the team end up as runners-up for the Nedbank Cup held in 2011. Not long after, the 34-year-old outstanding midfielder was signed to the Platinum Stars team and he quickly became an important figure in the team has helped them finish second in the Absa Premiership for the 2012/13 campaign, with just a point behind League champions Kazier Chiefs. He also played an important role in the team as they went on to win the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout Cup in 2013.

He was named the 2013 MTN8 PLayer of the Tournament after that game. In October 2020, Ng’ambi chose not to renew his contract, having returned to Black Leopards in 2019, as he retired from professional football to allow more game time for youngsters of the team.

Ernest Mtawali

Another retired Malawian football legend. He joined Orlando Pirates back in 2000 after securing his status as a legendary player at Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns, before the PSL time.

Mtawali was instrumental for the Buccaneers as he helped them secure a domestic double after winning the league and cup in the 2000/01 campaign. He was known for his impressive partnership with Bafana Bafana legend Thabo Mngomeni in the midfield. He helped several punters win, as they all bet on the footy acca tips , due to his trustable playmaking abilities on the pitch.

The retired midfielder, who played for Welkom Real Hearts, was named the Footballer of the Year in South Africa back in 1985. In his last season with the Pirates, he helped them lift the Premier Soccer League in the 2002/03 campaign before moving to join Hellenic. At the twilight of his professional career, Mtawali had a short stint with Ajax Cape Town before he finally retired from football in 2004.

Patrick Mabedi

For his time with the Kazier Chiefs, Patrick Mabedi was regarded as a club legend and also one of the best defenders in the history of the Premier Soccer League, having risen to prominence with the club.

Mabedi, who was a skipper for the Soweto giants between 2004 and 2006, moved to South Africa in 1998 as he signed for Amakhosi where he had a successful spell as he helped them win the PSL titles for the two consecutive seasons, 2004 and 2005. He went on to help them lift the BP Top 8 Cup, two Bob Save Super Bowls (Absa/Nedbank Cup), four Rothmans Cups (Telkom Knockout Cup), and a CAF African Cup Winners’ Cup.

In 2006, he parted ways with the Kazier Chiefs to sign for Moroka Swallow, which was where he retired from football after two seasons.

John Maduka

During his time as a footballer, John Maduka was a professional defensive midfielder, who played in the PSL for 12 seasons from 1996 to 2009.

Maduka entered the PSL after joining Umtata Bush Bucks spending seven campaigns with the club as a pivotal player before joining Zulu Royals in 2003, as he was unable to save Umtata from relegation. He represented the club for a season before he signed for Bloemfontein Celtic, where he was able to lift the 2008 SAA Supa 8 (MTN8) while leading the team as a captain.

Maduka retired from football at the end of the 2008/09 campaign.