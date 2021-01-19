Four arrested for killing 67-year-old woman over witchcraft

By Topson Banda

Police in Karonga have apprehended four people in connection to the brutal killing of 67-year-old Esnala Mbowe.

The arrest occurred on 18 January, 2012 following the murder of the granny on December 27, 2020.

Esnala Mbowe was murdered on suspicion that she bewitched her 37-year-son-Patrick Chitete who died on December 24, 2020.

The suspects have been identified as Daniel Kishombe 35-years, Jackson Mwangonde 43-years, Kalikeni Mwangonde 35-years and a fourth one (name withheld for investigations purpose) and they are all from Eliya Mwakasungula Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kilipula in Karonga.

They will appear soon before the court of law to answer the charge of murder contrary to section 209 of the penal code.

Meanwhile, Police have reminded the general public that when there are misunderstandings, they should report to police because mob justice is illegal and anyone found taking part in mob justice execution will face the law.