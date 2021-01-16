Devotion: Speak to others about Jesus

Luke 2:36-38 “There was one Anna, a prophetess, the daughter of Phanuel, of the tribe of Asher (she was of a great age, having lived with a husband seven years from her virginity, and she had been a widow for about eighty-four years), who didn’t depart from the temple, worshiping with fasting and petitions night and day. Coming up at that very hour, she gave thanks to the Lord, and spoke of him to all those who were looking for redemption in Jerusalem.”

There were two old people who met the baby Jesus in the temple. Anna the prophetess and Simeon. The Bible says when Anna saw Jesus, she gave thanks to the Lord and then went and spoke about him to those who were looking for redemption in Jerusalem. She preached Jesus and told others about the good news.

Now compare her to the other old man called Simeon. Immediately He met baby Jesus, he asked God to let him die. He didn’t remember about others who had never heard about Jesus. He didn’t share the good news. Luke 2:28-30 “Simeon took him in his arms and blessed God, saying, “Now, according to your word, Sovereign Lord, permit your servant to depart in peace. For my eyes have seen your salvation.”

Simeon represents those who received Christ and haven’t spread the good news to others. They are good Christians and are just waiting for their day to die and go to be with the Lord. Anna is a representation of believers who received Jesus and also preach Him to others. This is what every believer needs to do. To receive and preach Jesus.

There are many people who are not saved in this world and they need someone like you to preach the good news to them. Choose to be one. The job of ministering to others is not for Pastors but for everybody who is a believer. People will believe when they hear the good news. They can hear the good news when someone has preached to them. Be that preacher to someone today. Rom 10:14… “And how are they to believe in one they have not heard of? And how are they to hear without someone preaching to them?”

Confession: Like Anna, I will spread the good news to multitudes. The Gospel has been entrusted to me and hence I need to take it beyond my current location. I will use all means to reach out to others within my sphere of influence. In Jesus Name. Amen.