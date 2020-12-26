Man dies after minibus falls into river

A 32-year-old passenger has died after the minibus he was travelling in fell into a river at Nsipe Bridge in Ntcheu this morning.

According to Ntcheu police public relations officer Hastings Chigalu, the victim has been identified as George Patrick.

Chigalu said, Jack Dzumani, 37, was driving a minibus registration number BV 476, Mazda Bongo, from the direction of Balaka heading to Ntcheu with one passenger, George Patrick, on board.

“Upon arrival at the said place, due to speeding, he lost control of the vehicle and it the nearside bridge metal protectors and fell into the river,” Chigalu said.

He added that following the impact, Patrick sustained internal injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Ntcheu District Hospital.

The driver escaped with minor injuries and he has been admitted at the district hospital.

The deceased, hailed from Guwende Village, Traditional Authority Mavwele in Mchinji District. While the driver, hails from Gunya Village, Traditional Authority Kwataine, Ntcheu.

Chigalu said Ntcheu Police registered eight road accidents in November this year of which six led to loss of six lives.