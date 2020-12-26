Ruthless Bullets run riot to register first home win

Nyasa Big Bullets returned to winning ways in the Super League today as they put Moyale Barracks to the sword with a 4-0 victory.

The hosts were eagerly seeking to make amends for their disappointing display over the past three games which include a 3-3 draw with Red Lions a fortnight ago, and they turned it on in style at their base on Saturday afternoon.

It is the Bullets’ biggest victory this year, having last run riot over Civil Sporting Club last seasons.

With several key players missing, Head Coach Kalisto Pasuwa made four changes, handing starts to Richard Chimbamba and Meshack Selemani whilst Miracle Gabeya and Chiukepo Msowoya returned to the starting eleven to replace Ben Manyozo who is injured and Hassan Kajoke who tested positive to Covid-19.

It was Aziz Mwakifuna who opened the scoring in the 10th minute through a header after being assisted by Precious Sambani.

Bullets doubled their lead in the 15th minute through Chimwemwe Idana who headed past Simeon Maganga after receiving a million dollar cross from Selemani who was causing havoc in the left flank of the northern goal post.

Sambani should have found a goal in the 18th minute when he intercepted a clearance pass from Maganga but his shot just missed the goal post with an inch.

However, on 26th minute, Bullets scored their third goal of the match.

A corner by MacFallen Mgwira was cleared by Boy Boy Chima only to land straight at Mike Mkwate’s foot who then sent a cross into the six yard box which was well connected into the net by Nickson Nyasulu to beat substitute goalkeeper Oris Nkhwazi who had just came in to replace the injured Maganga, 3-0.

As the first half was heading to an end, Sambani’s goal in the 43rd minute was ruled out for offside and that was all for the half.

In the second half, the visitors regrouped and corrected some of the mistakes they committed in the opening half.

Brown Magaga almost found the back of the net when he was let through by Lloyd Njaliwa but the forward was too slow on the ball to allow Miracle Gabeya to clear the danger away from his box.

Moments later, the visitors missed another golden opportunity to halve the deficit when a beautiful cross from Lovemore Jere was sent Deus Mkutu’s way. His effort was well blocked by Nyasulu for a corner which the hosts easily cleared.

In the 60th minute, Pasuwa made a triple substitution by bringing in Patrick Phiri, Zicco Mkanda and Yamikani Fodya for Chiukepo Msowoya, Mgwira and Sambani.

In the 72nd minute, Mkwate made it 4-0.

A brilliant run by Selemani into the box saw his shot well saved by Nkhwazi only to land straight at Mkwate who made no mistake by putting the ball into the back of the net, 4-0.

The visitors introduced Hassan Upindi for Mkutu as they tried to reduce the arrears and they did so in style in the 80th minute through Magaga who capitalised on Bullets’s defensive relapse outside the penalty box.

In the 83rd minute, Captain John Lanjesi made his long awaited return from injury he sustained a year ago when he came in for Chimwemwe Idana whilst Henry Kabichi was introduced for Selemani.

Bullets completed their rioting inside the additional minutes when Mkanda rounded off the scoring with a simple tap in to score his first goal in Red and White colors since joining earlier this year.

In the post-match interview, Pasuwa hailed his boys for the performance.

“The boys pushed the ball around and created several chances. But we need to do more interms of defending. We need to prepare each and every player who is playing and we had to take other boys who were ready to play for Bullets and it worked out,” he said.

The result means Bullets are 5th with eight points from five games whilst Moyale Barracks are bottom of the standings with one point from four matches.

In other match, Civil Sporting Club and Kamuzu Barracks played out to a goalless draw.