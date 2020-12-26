Lightning kills three children from one family in Zomba

By Synd Kalimbuka

Three children from one family have died after being struck by lightning at their house in the area of Sub-Traditional Authority Nkapita in Zomba district.

According to Member of Parliament for Zomba Lisanjala Dr William Susuwele Banda, the incident happened yesterday around 3 O’clock in the afternoon.

Banda who was at Chisenjere Parish where he organised Christmas Choir competition luncheon as one way to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, was requested to assist in transportation of the children struck by the lightning to Mmambo health centre for medical assistance.

“I took three children from the same family of the ages between 6 and 9 to Mmambo health centre where they were pronounced dead upon arrival at the facility,” Banda said.

The lightning struck when the family members sat on the veranda and claimed three lives in the process.

The children hailed from Matewe 2 village in the area of Sub Traditional Authority Nkapita in the district.