MEC commissioner Kunje granted bail

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner Linda Kunje has been granted bail in the case in which she is accused of instructing her driver to obstruct President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy.

Kunje who was arrested on Monday has been granted bail together with her driver Jones Tewesa by the Zomba Senior Resident Magistrate Court.

The two will be released from custody after paying a bail bond of K100, 000 cash each and presenting two non-cash sureties of K50, 000 each.

Lawyer for the two Chimwemwe Kalua has since welcomed the ruling saying justice has taken its course.

Kunje and Tewesa were traveling in MEC vehicle on the Blantyre-Zomba road on Thursday last week when they failed to give way to the presidential convoy. At the time, Chakwera was on his way to a graduation ceremony at the Chancellor College in Zomba.

They were later arrested and charged with conduct likely to cause breach of peace for obstructing a presidential convoy.

On Tuesday, Kunje and Tewesa pleaded not guilty to the charge when they appeared in court and Magistrate Hellen Chitsanzo Kachala reserved her ruling on the duo’s bail application to today.