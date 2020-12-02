Ulendo: Musician George Mkandawire dies

Musician George Mkandawire has passed on in Zambia where he was based.

Mkandawire who was striving to get back on his music feet after a long break died some hours ago.

The real cause of his death is not yet known but reports from Zambia reveal that he was sick.

The singer was considered to be one among those who took Malawi’s gospel music to greater heights. Some of his classic songs are Nkhampenjanga and Ulendo.

Meanwhile, tributes are pouring in for the fallen hello. Malawians have flooded the social media with condolence messages.