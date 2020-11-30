MISA mourns Chimpweya

By Romeo Umali

The Media Institute of Southern Africa-Malawi Chapter (MISA Malawi) has expressed its sadness over the sudden death of James Chimpweya, a photojournalist, who passed away in the early hours of Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Chimpweya collapsed in Chikhwawa district on November, 28, 2020 and was rushed to Chikhwawa district hospital where he was admitted, and, sadly, died.

On Saturday (November 28), the late was covering an event by Living Waters Church (LWC) Radio in Chikhwawa district, where he was also a patron of an initiative which is helping less privileged children.

MISA Malawi elaborated that Chimpweya will not be forgotten, since he was a mentor to many journalists in the country.

“Chimpweya was a fountain of photojournalism knowledge and experience in the journalism fraternity and he will be remembered as a dedicated photojournalist. He was a fatherly figure to most journalists,” a part of MISA Malawi’s press release, which was published in the afternoon hours of November 29, 2020, said.

By the time of his death, James Chimpweya was working for the Nation Publications Limited (NPL), was born in 1957 (63 years old), and has been in the media industry for over 20 years.

The funeral service will be at Kachere C.C.A.P in Ndirande, Blantyre City, from 13:30 on November 30, 2020. His burial will take place at Thabwa in Chikhwawa on 1 December, 2020 and people will gather at his residence in the same area.