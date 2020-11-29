Karonga, Chitipa share spoils in season opener

Karonga United and Savenda Chitipa United shared spoils after playing out an entertaining 1-1 draw in the first match of the 2020/2021 TNM Super League Season.

The encounter which was played at the Karonga Stadium amidst strict COVID-19 preventive measures saw the host score through Clement Nyondo while Lusekero Malima put through his own net.

In a dull first half where the game was constantly interrupted by stoppages due to injuries from both sides, Clement Nyondo had the only meaningful opportunity of note but his 5th minute hit went narrowly wide.

The game came into life in the second half after the two sides released the handbrakes and went all out for the win.

The lively Sheriff Chamama took the game to the visitors by embarking on his own personal duel with the Chitipa’s defence but shot after shot were constantly repelled by the away side’s debutant Goalkeeper Mossa Matawale who was impressive in the second half.

With 15 minutes to go the visitor’s resolve was finally broken as Clement Nyondo coolly finished passed a helpless Matawale following a loose ball in the box to send the home fans wild.

However, the celebrations were short-lived as with 8 minutes to go the unfortunate Lusekero Malima put through his own net following pressure from Matthews Sibale.

Despite the two sides going all out for the late win however they had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Speaking in a post-match interview Karonga United Coach Dan Dzinkambani, expressed disappointment in dropping two points.

“We feel frustrated that we have not won this game after dominating the second half especially our wastefulness really let us down today as we should have won easily,” a frustrated Dzinkambani said.

Never the less his counterpart Nathaniel Mkamanga said a point was a fair result for the teams.

“Being our first league match after a long period without playing football we all have to be satisfied with the performance and result and move on to our next matches,” he explained.

Meanwhile the two sides are next in action next Saturday and Sunday respectively when they will face the mouth-watering encounter with reigning champions Nyasa Big Bullets at the Karonga Stadium.