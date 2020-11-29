Man arrested for raping three-year-old child

By Topson Banda

Police in Kasungu have arrested a 28-year-old man for raping his 3-year-old stepdaughter.

The suspect has been identified as Wilson Mphevu and is alleged to have committed the offence on 25 November, 2020.

According to Kasungu police station assistant public relation officer Miracle Mkozi, the mother of the victim went to her home village in Dowa to see one of her relatives who is sick and she left the victim with her husband.

However, the mother came back the same day and she found the victim weak and the suspect told his wife that the victim had signs of malaria.

Upon checking the victim properly, the mother saw some wounds and bruises on her private parts leading the mother to note that her daughter had been defiled.

After asking the victim about the wounds and bruises, she revealed that she had been raped by her step father and the mother rushed to the hospital for further treatment and examination.

Later, the matter was reported to police who upon receiving the complaint, arrested the suspect.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody and he will appear before court soon to answer the charge of defilement.

Wilson Mphevu hails from Miliyasi village in the area of Traditional Authority Chakhadza in Dowa district.