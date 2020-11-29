Pregnant woman, son die after eating wild roots

An expectant woman and a five-year-old boy have died after eating wild roots in in the Area of Sub Traditional Authority Nkapita in Zomba district.

According to councillor for Chisenjere ward in Zomba Lisanjala constituency Gift Chilipa, the incident happened on Thursday.

Chilipa said, on the fateful day, boys went to the garden to look for edible roots known as yams but instead they dug wild roots unknowingly.

Upon arrival at their home they prepared the roots which were eaten by 8 family members.

Chilipa said the child died at Mmambo health centre while the mother died at Zomba Central hospital where she was referred for medical treatment.

Other family members who ate the wild roots are receiving medical treatment at Mambo health centre.

The deceased identified as Eunice Maliko, and Chisomo Chisonga hailed from Wotchi village in the area of Sub Traditional Authority Nkapita in the same district.

When contacted to confirm, Zomba Police publicist Sergeant Patricia Supiliano asked for more time to investigate the issue.

In a separate interview, ST/A Nkapita, acknowledge the development, adding that this may have been so due to hunger which has hit the area.

The Traditional leader said many families in the area are experiencing hunger because they did not have enough harvests in the previous farming season.

He then reiterated the challenge of sidelining the area in many development activities as being the cause while referring to the MVAC report which has shown that his area which has 2 constituencies, only 1155 households are to benefit against over 80,000 residents.