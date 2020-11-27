Malawian woman caught with 1kg of cocaine in India

A 43-year-old Malawian woman has been arrested in India after she was caught smuggling 1kg of cocaine.

The woman Ellena Kasakatira was arrested on Monday this week by Directorate Revenue of Intelligence (DRI) at Mumbai international Airport.

Times of India news site reported that DRI officials received information that Kasakatira who was travelling from Addis Ababa to Mumbai via Dubai had carried drugs.

When the woman arrived in Mumbai on Monday, authorities examined her baggage and exercise led to the recovery of two packages concealed in a cavity in her trolley bag.

The drugs were wrapped with black carbon paper to evade detection during screening.

“On opening the packages we found white powder. A test confirmed it was pure cocaine,’’ an official told Times of India.

Kasakatira was charged under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Substance Act and she was produced before Esplanade metropolitan magistrate court which remanded her to judicial custody till December 7.