Murder suspect killed in Thyolo

An angry mob in Thyolo has stoned to death a 32-year-old man suspected of killing his wife.

The incident occurred on Thursday, November 26, at Mpando Village, Traditional Authority Nchilamwela in the district.

Public Relations Officer for Thyolo police station Sub-Inspector Amos Tione has identified the man , Aidson Scott.

Tione said Scott had a quarrel with his wife, Joyce Munyowa, on Tuesday, November 24.

“Their argument ended up into a fight in which the husband beat the wife in the stomach. The wife did not reveal this to her relatives until Wednesday when she spilled the beans to her relations,” said Tione.

Later, the victim was taken to Thyolo District Hospital where she died of insufficient peripheral blood secondary to haemorrhage.

In retaliation, relatives hunted the suspect down and assaulted him to death. Postmortem results indicated that Scott died from his head injuries.

Meanwhile, police have strongly condemned the mob justice acts as well as the murder of the woman.