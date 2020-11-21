YAS gives ACB 14 days to investigate abuse of funds at NEEF

Youth and Society (YAS) on Friday presented its petition to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Lilongwe regarding the abuse of K50 billion at National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) and the organization gave the Bureau 14 days to respond to the petition.

Speaking with reporters, Executive Director for Youth and Society (YAS) Charles Kajoloweka said there are serious allegations of corruption, fraud and abuse of loans amounting to K50 Billion which was allocated to empower young people.

Kajoloweka added that what is more devastating is the report which they have seen from the Central Audit Unit which shows massive abuse of public funds .

“We have come to ACB, asking the Bureau to immediately move in and act on the audit report to investigate further to this allegations and take action.

“We believe that failure to increase cost of corruption on individuals is going to fuel further corruption in this country, therefore it is important that ACB acts on this audit report,” he said.

He expressed hope that ACB will move with urgency considering that NEEF is now a crime scene.

In his remarks , Depurty Director General for ACB Elia Daniel Bodole said that they will act on the issue without delay ,once they have been given all the necessary information.

Bodole added that they have been handling similar cases in the past.