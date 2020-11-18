Man nabbed over national IDs

Polie in Ntchisi have arrested 33-year-old Chikumbutso Msandide for being found in possession of 36 National Identity Cards belonging to beneficiaries of the Affordable Inputs Program (AIP).

Public Relations Officer Inspector Harry Namwaza said Msandide was also found with cash amounting to general K324,000 which he allegedly wanted to use in purchasing the cheap inputs.

“The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Ntchisi Trading Centre after police in the district got a tip from well wishers that some scrupulous people were collecting National Identity Cards with intent to connive with sales officers in selling points to buy the cheap inputs in bulk,” he said.

Upon receiving the tip, Ntchisi Police CID team made a successful follow up that led to the arrest of the suspect.

Meanwhile, police have instituted enquires to trace owners of the IDs and after all enquires the suspect will be taken to court.

Chikumbutso Msandide comes from Chimwankhuku village, Traditional Authority Kalumo in Ntchisi district.