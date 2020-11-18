Bushiri to spend night in Police custody

Money laundering suspects Shepherd Bushiri and wife Mary Bushiri will spend the night in police custody.

The two were arrested on Wednesday morning and were expected to appear before a court in Lilongwe in the afternoon but the court hearing was not held.

The couple’s sympathisers stormed Lilongwe Magistrates Court but they were later told to go home.

One of the lawyers for Bushiri said the two are being kept at Lumbadzi Police Station.

“They will unfortunately spend a night in police custody. There is no need for haste when it comes to legal proceedings. Each step we take must be well measured and fit for purpose,” said the lawyer Lusungu Gondwe.

Bushiri aged 37 and Mary Bushiri aged 39 fled to Malawi last week after jumping bail in South Africa where they are accused of fraud, theft and money laundering.

According to Bushiri, they fled to Malawi to seek justice before the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi as they believe they will not be given fair trial in South Africa.

Authorities in South Africa have so far issued two warrants of arrest for the couple and are also looking to formally revoke bail for the two. South Africa wants the couple to be extradited to the Rainbow Nation to answer charges against them.