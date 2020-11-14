HRDC demands government’s action on AIP

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has asked government to handle the Affordable Input Program (AIP) as a crisis considering that the program has been affected by corruption and 3 million people are yet to buy inputs.

The grouping’s Chairperson Gift Trapence said this at a press briefing which conducted on Friday in Lilongwe.

Speaking to the reporters, Trapence said that the Coalition has been receiving complaints from Malawians that Affordable Input Program beneficiaries are being forced to pay K2000 in order to buy fertilizer and are spending days at the selling spots without having access to the fertilizer due to network challenges.

According to Trapence, 3 million beneficiaries are yet to buy fertilizer despite the fact that the country is in rainy season.

On the issue of increase of rape and violence among women, he said “We are aware that there is action plan for this issue, people have been complaining we need a road map and action, we are aware that there are laws and there is need to put them in place, there should be special court for rape cases”, he explained.

He then commended President Lazarus Chakwera for intervening and addressing the nation regarding the failure of Malawi School Certificate Examination (MSEC) which was cancelled due to leakage.

On the issue of corruption, the grouping has asked Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate cases of corruption which was done by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the current government of Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

He then asked government to come clear on the issue of creation of 1 million jobs considering that Malawians more especially youths have been expecting the Tonse Alliance government to employ them.

On 100 days of government assessment, said they have given government 59 percent.