Super League teams in pre-season matches

The new TNM Super League season kicks off later this month and teams have intensified pre-season games ahead of the season.

Nyasa Big Bullets will play their final two pre-season friendly matches against Kamuzu Barracks and MAFCO FC away from home this weekend prior to the TNM Super League 2020/21 season which kicks off this month end.

The People’s team will play Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday at Civo Stadium before travelling to Dwangwa to play the newly promoted side at Chitowe Stadium.

The defending league champions played their first preseason game on Tuesday when they defeated Ntopwa FC 1-0 at Kamuzu Stadium.

At Kasungu Stadium, TN Stars will play host to Blue Eagles in their third match within the last seven days.

The Kasungu based side has played goalless draws to Silver Strikers and Civil Service United whilst the area 30 side has also played some series of friendly matches against KB and the Malawi Under 17 National team.

At Mzuzu Stadium, the newly promoted Ekwendeni Hammers will play Moyale Barracks.

The new season will start with the Charity Shield match next week before the Super League action a week later.

The 2020/21 season was delayed by Government in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic which is currently causing havoc across the globe.