Raiply pledges to continue sponsoring Volleyball

Raiply Malawi Limited says it will continue sponsoring the K5 million National Volleyball Tournament.

This has was revealed on Thursday when the company together with the Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) held a press briefing ahead of the National tournament slated November end in Mzuzu.

In his remarks, Administration and Human Resource Manager for Raiply Malawi Ltd Jackson Chakuma said the company will continue sponsoring the Volleyball tournament as one way of promoting the sport.

“We pledge that we will continue sponsoring the sport, our only message to the members and public is that they should not do illegal activities in the Viphya Plantations especially in our protected area because as long as we have concession then we pledge we will continue sponsoring the volleyball.

“Our relationship is quite good with VAM because the association is also assisting Raiply in one way and the other by spreading the messages that its bad of burning the forest as well as doing illegal activities in the forest, so the relationship is quite good and we don’t have any problem with them that’s why we are encouraged to keep on sponsoring the national tournament,” said Chakuma.

James Kaunda is the vice president of VAM and he thanked Raiply for continuing to sponsor the tournament even though Covid-19 has affected a lot of companies.

“We are happy that we have this tournament happening again when we all had lost hope because of the Covid-19 pandemic. When we approached the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) he accepted our request under the strict measures of covid-19.

“It is over 10 years since Raiply started sponsoring the Volleyball national tournament, we started small and now we grown big through the sponsorship that Raiply is giving us and it has really helped,” Kaunda said.

He added that the tournament will also help to gauge the fitness of the athletes following the extended Coronavirus break.

Northern Region Sports Development Manager Georgina Msowoya said they will make sure all covid-19 measures are followed during the tournament.

“At first we invited them and discussed the measures that they have to follow during the tournament and we believe that they are going to follow, those guidelines in different stages sometimes when have got tournament what they have to do and that is why when they have something to do they are supposed to give plan to Malawi National Council of Sports. As an office we will be following what they have said, we are going to be there to assist and check whether they are doing the right thing they are going to work with us,” she said.

The 2020 Raiply National Tournament will be held from Friday 27 to 29 November at Katoto Sports complex in Mzuzu, where 20 teams are expected to participate. There will be 10 teams for Men category and 10 teams for ladies category.

The Northern region will be represented by 4 teams in each category while Central and Southern region will come up with 3 teams in each category.

Prizes will be given to first position up to fourth position, the winner will walk away with K700,000, the second placed team with K300 thousand and the third placed side will get K200 thousand.

The team which will finish fourth will get K100,000 while all losing teams will have a K20,000 consolation prize.

Moyale Barracks are the defending Champions in men category while Kamuzu Barracks ladies were last year’s champions in ladies category.