Bushiri is back: Where will Major 1 sleep this weekend

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri who once claimed that angels had visited his church during a service is back at the Pretoria Magistrate Court to know the fate of his bail application.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader faces charges of fraud and money laundering of about K5 billion (R102 million). He was arrested together with his wife, Prophetess Mary Bushiri.

The couple’s co-accused include two South Africans and a Zambian. They are accused of using Rising Estate as conduit.

Bushiri has, since February last year, been fighting a separate charge of fraud and money laundering of K0.8 billion together with his wife, as an alleged partner-in-crime.

The Malawian born prophet who made a prophecy that 2020 would be a “great year” just for the year to be locked-down by Covid-19 is also fending off accusations of immigration fraud in relation to his permanent resident permit.

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) in South Africa is waiting for the outcome of today’s bail hearing to pounce on Bushiri and his wife who are accused of fraudulently obtaining their permanent resident permits.

The department had revoked the couple’s permits only for the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to come to the rescue of Major 1 with a temporary relief pending the outcome of their bail application and his plea to the charges of fraud and money laundering.

“[Bushiri] and his wife shall, once their plea to the charges has been noted in case number CC14/2020, be afforded a period of 30 days from date of the plea, within which to make any formal representations (if they so wish or are advised to do so) as envisaged in the Notice date 2 August 2020” reads part of the judgement delivered by Judge Brenda Neukircher SC.

Bushiri claims to be a prophet of God with the ability to walk on air, capture strange people using a mobile phone and heal diseases medically deemed uncurbable such as HIV.

Bushiri once claimed that angels visited his church and his cameras were able to capture them. Ironically, Prophet Paseka Mboro Motsoeneng accuses of Bushiri of being behind photoshopped images of Mboro being in heaven.

