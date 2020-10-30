Chawinga sisters join Scorchers camp

China based Chawinga Sisters Tabitha and Temwa on Thursday joined the Scorchers camp at Mpira Village in Blantyre ahead of the Cosafa Women’s Championship scheduled for South Africa from next week.

Speaking after her first training session on Thursday afternoon, Tabitha, who is also the team’s captain said she is happy to be part of this year’s tournament after missing the last two editions.

“It’s been long since I participated in Cosafa so I am really excited to be part of this year’s squad.

“It is our wish to go beyond the group stages this year. Everyone has to work very hard if we are to achieve that.

“But also there will be scouts looking for players during the tournament so this might be a chance for some players to get exposed and clinch foreign deals,” she said.

The two reported in Blantyre on Tuesday but went into self isolation as they were waiting for their Covid-19 tests which came out negative.

Coach McNelbert Kazuwa says he is delighted that the strikers, who are the only foreign based players in his squad, have finally joined camp.

“Everyone is happy that they are finally here because their presence always lift the spirits in camp,” he said.

The 2020 Cosafa Women’s Championship will be played in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa from 3-14 November.

The Scorchers are in group B alongside Zambia and Lesotho . They play Lesotho on 7th November before facing Zambia two days later.

Source: FAM