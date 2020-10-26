Malawian footballer commits suicide in UK after being released by Manchester City

Malawian youthful player Jeremy Wisten has taken his own life in the United Kingdom having fallen out of favour at Manchester City.

The 17-year-old was released by Manchester City Academy after a four-year spell, a development which left him depressed.

Wisten left for the UK with his parents when he was a year old. He signed for City Academy in 2016 for their under-13 elite squad.

The lad was playing as a central defender.

“The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former academy player Jeremy Wisten. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time,” the club tweeted.

Malawians are also mourning Jeremy although many know little about the deceased.

“I am really saddened by your demise young lad. There was always hope for you young man,” commented Chimwemwe Mkandawire.

Litness Chaima also commented: “Depression is real. One just needs to talk to someone. Hopelessness can kill you.”

On Twitter, Jeremy’s death has also led to calls for clubs to support young players who are released from academy.