Man rapes three children

A man aged 60 is in police custody at Nkhunga Police Station in Nkhotakota for raping three children aged between seven and eight.

According to Deputy Publicist for Nkhunga Police Station Sergeant Thandiwe Maseko Mshanga, the suspect Gomani Adriano committed the crime on October 23, 2020.

Mshanga further said a mother to one of the victims realized that her standard three daughter was missing when she returned from her business place.

In the course of searching, she was told by a neighbor of the suspect that she had seen her enter the man’s house.

The neighbors alerted others who managed to apprehend the man for raping the girl. The victim revealed that the suspect also raped her two friends and gave them money to buy sweets.

The suspect was arrested and he will appear in court soon to answer a charge of defilement which is contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

Gomani hails from Mulasa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chikumbu in Mulanje District.