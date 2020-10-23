Parliament concludes 7-week long budget meeting

The first Budget Meeting in the 49th Session of Parliament has ended today.

Speaking with reporters, Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda said that the meeting has gone according to plan as they have managed to cover everything that was scheduled for the meeting.

Chimwendo pointed the passing of the 2020/21 national budget, passing of 16 bills, presentation of ministerial statements and appearance of president to respond questions from the Member of Parliament.

“It has been a great meeting. The meeting has gone according to plan and even more than that, we know the main seating of parliament is the budget, we are proud and now we can go to give the services to Malawians.

“We are excited that the president came twice in parliament which is extraordinary,” he said.

On the disagreements that are happening in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Chimwendo said the party need to come up with proper solution to end the issues.

“It’s unfortunate that a month or two after losing power we have seen divisions in the DPP; we have seen the party presenting two names for opposition leaders. We are expecting the party to provide checks and balances to the current government, ” he explained.

On his part, Leader of the Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa said every party has its own problems and disagreements but at the end of the day the issues are resolved.

He complained that the current government is targeting Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members on the issue of corruption as if the government in power is not involved in any corruption issues.

Nankhumwa then asked President Lazarus Chakwera to take action against corrupt officials in his administration.