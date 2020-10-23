I have never been convicted before – Bushiri

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has said he has never been convicted of any crime before and that his children are too young to be separated from their father as he fights alleged fraud and money laundering charges in South Africa.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader made the remarks this afternoon during his bail hearing in South Africa.

Major 1 faces the accusations together with his wife, Mary Bushiri.

As part of his bail application, the Malawian born prophet told the court that he intends to plead not guilty to the charges.

He asked the court for bail because his children are both too young to be separated from their father should his application for bail be denied.

The couple are co-accused together with Landiwe Ntlokwana, a self-employed financial consultant who had previously volunteered at ECG.

The couple who revealed earning approximately K0.5 billion a year from a shell of companies they co-own described their arrest as an act of war.

The Magistrate says the state will argue its case in the bail application on another date.