Nankhumwa tells Chakwera to take action against corrupt officials in Tonse

Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa has urged President Lazarus Chakwera to ensure that action is taken against corrupt officials in the Tonse Administration.

He was speaking in Parliament today at the end of the first Budget Meeting in the 49th Session of Parliament.

Nankhumwa said the Chakwera administration should not employ selective justice in the fight against corruption where only members of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are targeted.

He added that there is corruption everywhere including in religious organizations, schools, and right at the State House.

Nankhumwa gave the example of reports that under President Chakwera’s watch, the State House has been making questionable payments to Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

“These are very disturbing revelations. As they say that ‘charity begins at home’, I dare President Chakwera to take remedial action against the officers involved in this scandal rather than just paying lip service. As the opposition, we are duty-bound to hold this government to account. We are an opposition that will strive to serve the larger interests of Malawians,” said Nankhumwa.

He then advised cabinet ministers to serve the best interests of Malawians and not the personal or partisan interests.

The Leader of Opposition said ministers should listen when people oppose government policies, instead of displaying executive arrogance.

“When some civil society organizations express reservations about some aspects of the Access to Information law, cabinet ministers must strive to amicably engage such quarters instead of demonizing them in public. That is what servant leadership demands,” he said.