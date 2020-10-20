FAM second VP, NRFA chairperson attack each other

Two key football administrators in the North – Football Association of Malawi (FAM) second vice president Orthaniel Hara and Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) Chairperson Lameck Khonje – have launched personal attacks at one another.

Khonje over the weekend claimed that Hara is meddling in the affairs of the NRFA and causing disagreements between members.

But Hara said he does not have time to fight Khonje.

“I cannot this fight Khonje. I already defeated him in Mangochi. If he insists that I come in again, I will floor him down again. But I know Felix Mbonekera Msiska will sort him out because the affiliates now know what they want.

“Surely if Khonje was genuine in his assertions he would meet me and talk it over rather than going to the media. I will also respond to his assertions through accordingly,” said Hara.