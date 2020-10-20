MANEPO wants immediate arrest of Dedza woman’s murderers

The Malawi Network for Older Persons’ Organizations (MANEPO) has demanded the immediate arrest of murderers of an elderly woman who was stoned to death over witchcraft allegations in Dedza.

On Sunday Fumbwa village, T/A Tambala in Dedza district, an angry mob stoned to death an elderly woman after being accused of bewitching to death a certain woman.

MANEPO through a press statement released on Tuesday signed by it’s chairperson Andrew Kavala, has condemned, in the strongest terms, the gruesome murder of the woman.

Kavala through the statement has reminded all Malawians that Malawi’s Witchcraft Act of 1911 doesn’t recognise existence of witchcraft and states that it is an offence to accuse anyone of practising witchcraft.

MANEPO says uncoordinated responses at various levels of the justice administrative system and the absence of structured community support systems continue to make Malawi one of the worse countries for one to grow old in Africa.

The organization has since asked the Malawi Police Service to immediately intervene and bring to book all the suspects on the matter claiming it is very unbecoming for one, let alone older persons, to live under a cloud of suspicion.

“MANEPO, therefore, calls upon the Malawi Police Service (MPS) to immediately arrest and prosecute every person involved this barbaric and heinous act,” reads part of the statement.

MANEPO has further demanded speedy revision of the Witchcraft Act, in particular repeal of Section 6, aimed at preventing further discrimination, abuse and violence against innocent older men and women accused of practicing witchcraft.

It further says it expects government to demonstrate political will by guaranteeing the safety and protection of the elderly in this country.