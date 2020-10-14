Chipanga promises to introduce district competitions

Aspiring candidate in the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) elections Decon Alifeyo Chipanga Banda, has promised to introduce district competitions in the Northern Region where the winners will be promoted to the Simso League.

Chipanga who is vying for Vice Chairperson of NRFA made the remarks in Mzuzu after meeting affiliates from Nkhatabay, Rumphi, Karonga, Mzimba and Chitipa.

“In the manifesto that I am sharing, there is a top up of sponsorship from me and Mbonekela Msiska with whom I am sharing one manifesto. We will contribute K5 million on top of the K5 million for the league.

“We will introduce district tournaments so that the winner from each district will be promoted into Simso League that means every season we will see six teams relegated and six promoted,” said Chipanga.

He added that once voted he will make sure that all district committees are empowered to run football in a professional way.

Chipanga Banda previously served as Karonga United Chairperson. He also owned Mchinji Boma Stars.