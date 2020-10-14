Malawi’s COSAFA squad named

Malawi National Women’s Football Team Coach MacNebert Kazuwa has named a 35-member squad ahead of the 2020 Cosafa Women’s Championship scheduled for Nelson Mandela Bay in South Africa between 3-14 November 2020.

Kazuwa has included China based Chawinga Sisters, Tabitha and Temwa who have just concluded their 2020 season last weekend with the latter guiding her side Wuhan to the Chinese Women’s Super League championship in her debut season.

The two are set to make their return to the COSAFA Championship following their last appearance in the 2017 edition in Zimbabwe.

The Scorchers will start camp training on Thursday October 15, at the Mpira Village in Blantyre.

Southern Region based players started arriving at Mpira Village on Wednesday afternoon while those from the Centre and North will join camp on Thursday morning.

All the local based players underwent COVID-19 tests in the past three days and all tested negative.

The players will also undergo medical and fitness tests on Thursday as well as COVID-19 camping guidelines orientation before they start their training sessions.

Below is the full squad

Goalkeepers

Mercy Sikelo (Ntopwa Super Queens) Thoko Mwale (Blantyre Zero) Memory Banda (Skippers) Ruth Mhango (DD Academy) Samir Amidu (DD Sunshine)

Defenders

Chimwemwe Madise (DD Sunshine) Ruth Nyirongo (DD Sunshine) Tionge Phiri (DD Sunshine) Maureen Phiri (CY Sisters) Patricia Nyirenda (Ntopwa) Emily Jossam (Skippers) Fatsireni Kazembe (Skippers) Sylvia Phiri (Ntopwa) Saliva January (Ntopwa)

Midfielders

Madyina Ngulube (DD Sunshine) Fanny Mwale (DD Sunshine) Wezzie Mvula (DD Sunshine) Sabina Thom (DD Sunshine) Caroline Mathyola (DD Sunshine) Salome Vinkhumbo (Blantyre Zero) Zainab Kapanda (Blantyre Zero) Pilirani Malora (Blantyre Zero) Lyna James (Blantyre Zero) Grace Yotamu (Ntopwa) Chikondi Gondwe (CY Sisters)

Strikers

Vanessa Chikupira (Blantyre Zero) Mary Chavinda (Blantyre Zero) Chipo Ngwenya (Moyale Sisters) Naomi Mwale (Moyale Sisters) Asimenye Simwaka (Topik Sisters) Yamikani Mhango (Ntopwa Super Queens) Fazira Chiyembekeza (Skippers) Loveness Nyakamera (Skippers) Tabitha Chawinga (Jiangsu Suning- China) Temwa Chawinga (Wuhan Jiangda-China)

Source: FAM