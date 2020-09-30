Kwimbira to attend CAF Women Elite A VAR Course

Malawian Elite FIFA female Assistant Referee Bernadettar Kwimbira will be among the 34 female referees to attend a five-day online CAF Women Elite A Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Course between 1-5 October 2020.

In March this year, Kwimbira was among the three female referees alongside Ethiopian referee Abebe Lybia Tafesse and Nigerian Assistant Referee Mimisen Iyorhe who attended a five-day Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Course in Rabat, Morocco in preparation for the 2020 CHAN Competition which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FAM Referees Development Officer Maxwell Mtonga said the referees will among other things learn about the new Refereeing Concepts, Amendments to the Laws of the Game, Match and Video analysis and Penalty Area Incidences.

“This time, the female referees are going to undergo both technical aspects and VAR so the most critical part that they will be looking at is the Amendments to the Laws of the Game focusing on the handball and offside rules because there has been a lot of talk about these two since the laws were amended,” he said.

Mtonga has since urged other female referees in the country to work extra hard if they are to walk into Kwimbira’s footsteps.

Source: FAM