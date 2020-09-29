Two die in Ntcheu road accident

Two people have died after a vehicle they were travelling in overturned at Kanyimbo Trading Centre along Ntcheu-Dedza M1 road.

Four other passengers escaped with minor injuries folllowing the accident on Monday night.

According to Ntcheu public relation officer Hastings Chigalu, a Voxy Station Wagon registration number TO 1996 driven by Symon Banda, 35, was coming from the direction of Ntcheu heading to Dedza with eight passengers onboard.

“Upon arrival at the said place, due to speeding, the driver lost control of the vehicle and swerved to the extreme nearside where it overturned,” said Chigalu.

Following the impact, the two passengers sustained severe head injuries and died at Ntcheu District Hospital.

The four passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated as outpatients at the said district hospital and the driver and two other passengers escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, traffic police in the district have introduced mobile traffic check teams to be deployed along the whole Ntcheu M1 stretch during the night in order to curb accidents.