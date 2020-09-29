Gaba should not stress over SAFJA Awards – Analysts

Football analysts in the country have advised Flames hit man Frank `Gabadinho` Mhango to maintain his positive energy despite missing out on the South African Football Journalists Association (SAFJA) player of the season award.

The Malawian star did not even earn a nomination for the award, a development which most soccer loving locals are finding hard to come to terms with.

Commenting on the issue, football analysts have said the Orlando Pirates ace should not get demotivated for missing the award.

Speaking to Malawi24, renowned sports presenter and analysts Emmanuel Harry said Gaba is a complete player whose prowess in football is not defined by awards.

“Gaba has proven to the world beyond reasonable doubt that he knows how to handle the ball. This award should not make him feel like he did not do enough, we all know that he was a marvel to watch in the 2019/2020 season,” He said

Meanwhile, the SAFJA Award for player of the season has gone to Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane. He helped his side claim the league and Nedbank Cup.