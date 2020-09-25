No primary elections for aspiring candidates in Makhwira South by-elections

Major political parties competing for a ward councillor position in Makhwira South ward in Chikwawa East constituency have revealed that they might not hold primary elections for aspiring candidates as their candidates have gone unchallenged.

Speaking during separate interviews, District Governors for both the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) also disclosed that they have maintained the candidates who competed in the 2019 Tripartite Elections and that they shall not hold primary elections.

District Governor for the immediate past rulling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Charles Makiyi said the party had initially three candidates who had shown interest to compete under the party’s ticket but two of them pulled out paving way for Henry Tambo who shall stand on the party’s ticket .

On his part, Regional Chairperson for the Malawi Congress Party Peter Simbi said though the party has not closed the door for any candidate willing to stand on the party’s ticket, at the moment no candidate has challenged Renita Osten who also contested in the tripartite elections and she is willing to compete again.

United Democratic Front has also maintained Isaik Ojes who was a fierce competitor to late Manek Garnet of DPP who was declared winner in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Reacting to the development, National Initiative for Civic Education( NICE) Trust Civic Education Officer for Chikwawa Joseph Chamambala said the Development could be attributted to lack of interest on the part of citizens to participate in the Democratic processes.

Chamambala said though the mantained candidates went through the primary elections process in the 2019 Tripartite elections , having previous candidates in a new elections would discourage electorates who did not vote for such candidates hence resorting not to take part.

“To most people in the area the popular candidate would be the one who won the 2019 elections so in this regard we are talking of all the candidates who were not popular competing again ,that would indeed discourage other voters,” said Chambala adding that his organization has nevertheless embarked on an intensive mobilisation exercise to woo more people in the area to take part in the forth coming by elections.

The Malawi Electoral Commission set the period from 10 September to 7th October as the period for all aspiring candidates to collect their nomination forms from their respective District Council (DC) Offices or Constituency Returning Officers with 6th October being the date for their nomination forms to be pre examined before being submitted on the 7th October .

Makhwira South Ward became vacant following the death of fomer ward councillor for the area Manek Garnet of DPP who was accidentally shot dead by the police at an event meant to resolve compassion wrangles involving people in the area who ware replaced following the construction of Thabwa Fatima road.