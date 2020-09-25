Police tip mobile money agents on security

Written by Joseph Mbughi

Police in Chitipa on Thursday engaged Airtel money and TNM Mpamba agents on safety of their money.

Speaking at Chitipa Police station, Station Officer (SO) Senior Superintendent Goodwin Chigaru Sambo emphasized the importance of good and robust working relationship to deal with tricksters.

He advised the agents to always be alert, adhere to security tips and reminded them of ways trickster use to steal from them.

“I assure you that police are always there for you and I appeal to you to always work together to protect life and property,” Sambo said.

He also advised them to avoid exposing and moving with their big cash as that attracts thieves.

Sambo further asked agents to always work in a secure environment to prevent accidents as most of them ply their businesses at the trading centre along the road.

Airtel Money and TNM Mpamba representatives, Humphreys Siyasiya and Masewo Mhango, tipped the agents the techniques employed by conmen to steal from them.

They advised them to have Kiosks that are well secured to safeguard their money, phones as well as their lives.

“We should warn each other against giving or sending cash to customers before receiving money or verify the message from them and not exposing our pin code and leaving our bureau unattended to,” Mhango said.

The agents thanked police for organizing the meeting saying it will help them to improve their serves as an eye opener.

This is coming against a background of increased cases of theft of money through agents by tricksters in the district.