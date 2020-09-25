David Beer replaces Tett as UK High Commissioner

The United Kingdom has appointed a new High Commissioner to the Republic of Malawi, replacing Ms Holly Tett.

Mr David Beer is the new British High Commissioner and will take up his appointment in October 2020.

Prior to becoming High Commissioner, Mr David Beer was Malawi Country Director for the Department for International Development (DFID, now Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office – FCDO).

He has previously worked for the British Government in the USA, Ghana, Burundi, and Sudan, holding various roles including advisor, team leader and head of office.

Mr Beer has since described his appointment as an honour, saying he has seen the potential of this great country, and the warmth of its people over the last two years.

“I look forward to further strengthening our partnership, built on the foundations of mutual affection and respect, and working to increase development, prosperity and security in Malawi and for the UK. I and my wife are excited to be able to continue exploring this beautiful, diverse and warm-hearted country,” he said.

According to the British High Commission, Ms Tett who came to Malawi in 2017 will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment.