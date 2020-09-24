Local councils urged to embrace land reforms

Local councils in the country have been urged to embrace land reforms programs being implemented by Ministry of Lands in conjunction with Ministry of Local Government in order to enhance infrastructure development.

Deputy Minister of Lands Abida Mia made the call on Monday this week in Chikwawa when she launched the first ever Physical Development Plan for Chikwawa District.

The Deputy Minister said land is a key factor for Social Economic Development hence its high time Districts Councils in the country adhered to proper Planning procedures.

Mia further disclosed that her ministry shall continue supporting all District Councils in the country to implement land reforms through formulation of Physical Development Plans in line with the Physical Planning Act of 2016.

She said her Ministry has already secured funds for the development of Kasungu Physical Development Plan.

She added that the Physical Development Plan for Chikwawa which has been facilitated with funding from the World Bank shall contribute towards the Shire Valley Transformation Program whose overall objective is to increase Agricultural Productivity through irrigation and Commercialization for households in the Shire Valley Districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje.

“As you all know, president Dr Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima has great aspirations to develop the country. the development of this plan is therefore in line with government aspiration as articulated in the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy (III) ” said Deputy Minister Abida Mia.

On her part Chief Director in the Ministry of Local Government Dr Esmie Kainja said the development of a Physical Development Plan by Chikwawa District council is the right move towards the realisation of decentralisation concept as the local councils are now being empowered to manage and administer its own land hence all the District Councils in the country should follow suit.

Chikwawa District Council Chairperson Councillor Gerald Bede was optimistic that the District shall witness a boom in infrastructure development and also increase in Agricultural productivity through irrigation with the development guidelines in place which shall in turn lead to commercialization.

The Malawi Government through the nation Assembly enacted the land laws in 2016 which empowers local councils in the country to manage and administer own land.