Three in cooler for human trafficking in Mangochi

Two Malawians and a Mozambican have been arrested in Mangochi for trafficking nine young men aged between 22-30 to Mozambique.

The three were arrested during the wee hours of Tuesday at Mwawa crossing border point.

Deputy Publicist for Mangochi Police Station Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi identified the suspects as Assan Charles aged 32 from Chiwaula Village, District Lichinga in Mozambique, Mkaona Khobili aged 64 and Meya aged Anafi 34 both from Traditional Authority Chimwala in Mangochi.

Daudi said the Namwera Police Officers were tipped by members of the community that a silver Toyota Sienta with passengers on board was using uncharted route heading to the crossing border point.

She added that following the tip, the officers successfully intercepted the said motor vehicle registration number KA 8313 with the said suspects and nine victims who were taken from Traditional Authority Chimwala to Mozambique.

“After being quizzed, the trio lied that they were going to attend a funeral in Mozambique”, he explained.

However, the victims revealed that they were going to Mozambique to do pieceworks at the estate belonging to the Mozambican suspect.

The law enforcers the rescued the victims and sent them back to their respective homes.

All the suspects will appear before court to answer the charge of trafficking in persons contrary to section 14(1) of the trafficking in persons Act.

The Police have since thanked the members of the general public for their support in the fight against human trafficking crimes in the district.