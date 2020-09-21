Zomba chiefs want GVH Jali suspended over corruption

By Synd Kalimbuka

Concerned village heads and community members from Group Village Head Jali, Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba have demanded Zomba District Commissioner (DC) to suspend GVH Jali for being involved in corruption and abuse of power.

The chiefs petitioned the DC on Monday saying they want GVH Jali suspended from his position because people are not happy with his leadership.

Among others, the concerned village heads said GVH Jali has been involved in several malpractices including receiving bribes, the missing of a community maize mill provided by One Village One Product (OVOP) some years ago, missing of a motor vehicle under Jali water Users Association and demanding money from chiefs and complainants to have their cases resolved.

Representing concerned petitioners, Village Headman George said they are tired of Jali’s behavior which is delaying development in the area.

Village head George Masangano added that they presented their concerns to the office of District Commissioner in 2014 but they have not yet received any response.

“We have taken this issue to the district Commissioner to address them so that people in his jurisdiction should be free from his bad leadership, ” he said.

But in an interview, GVH Jali described the allegations as baseless.

GVH Jali backed himself saying he has been taking his duties and handling all cases honestly. He further accused some village heads of leading people to tarnish his image.

“What I know is that some of these village heads who have reported me to the council have been implicated in defiling minors in which I was against them,” said GVH Jali.

He then vowed to expose what these village heads have been doing.

District Commissioner for Zomba Dr. Smart Gwedemula promised to investigate these allegations before making any decision.

“My office will first make use of Chiefs councils on the matter before my office make any decision,” said Dr. Gwedemula.

He assured the petitioners that his office will take action and provide feedback to them.

Commissioner Gwedemula also took advantage to advise people in the district to make sure such allegations are reported to his office so that investigations regarding them are taken.

Zomba district has 15 traditional authorities in which 3 of them are vacant due to chieftaincy wrangles including Traditional Authority Mwambo.