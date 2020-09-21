Computer theft suspect Henry Mussa granted bail

A court in Lilongwe has granted bail to former Minister of Information Henry Mussa who is accused of stealing computers from the ministry.

The Lilongwe Principal Magistrate Court has also freed on bail former Director of Information in the Ministry Gideon Munthali.

The two were arrested earlier this month on charges of theft by public servant and abuse of office.

They are suspected of stealing 10 computers and three generators which were donated to the Ministry of Information.

In his bail ruling, Principal resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba said the two should not continue being kept on remand considering that state prosecutors have concluded their investigations on the matter.

He then granted bail on condition that Mussa and Munthali present to the court two traceable securities each to pay K250, 000.

The two are also required to surrender their travel documents to police, report to Central Region Police headquarters once in every two weeks and pay a bail bond of K250, 000 each.