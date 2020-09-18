Nakhumwa disciplinary hearing called off

The disciplinary hearing against Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South, Kondwani Nakhumwa, has been called off after Nankhumwa protested the presence of competitors for the Leader of Opposition role and DPP presidency on the panel.

Nankhumwa was today expected to appear before the disciplinary Committee of the party after being summoned by the party.

However, Nakhumwa through his lawyer Gift Khonyongwa raised concerns about the composition of the panel.

Lawyer for Nakhumwa argued that some members of the panel were interested parties and eyeing the position of DPP President at the next convention and also the position of Leader of Opposition.

“I can confirm to you that indeed the meeting has been called off because some of the panelists were interested parties and We resolved to let the panel go back to the drawing board and report later,” said Khonyongwa.

Members of the panel included George Chaponda, Bright Msaka, Samuel Tembenu and Charles Mhango. The panelists left the venue without granting interviews to members of the press.

DPP party summoned Nakhumwa for a disciplinary hearing and according to a letter signed by the party’s disciplinary Committee chairperson Charles Mhango, some of the charges levelled against him include failure to authenticate his academic qualifications, misleading the party’s President, Peter Mutharika, plotting a revolt and imposing himself as Leader of opposition.

On Friday morning, some Members of DPP and followers of DPP assembled at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe in solidarity with Nankhumwa who is also Leader of Opposition in Parliament.