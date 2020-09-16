Police worried over accidents on M1 road

Police have expressed concern over accidents on the Lilongwe-Kasungu M1 Road where 22 people have died this year.

The Officer In-charge for Mponela police station, Clement Gulo, who is also Senior Assistant Commissioner of police said on Tuesday that from January to August 31, said a total of 89 road accidents have occurred, with at least 22 people getting killed while 61 others escaping with various degrees of injuries.

He also lamented over the increase in cases of suicide saying people are rushing to take away their lives as a solution to grievances.

“From January to date, 18 people have taken their own lives in the policing area,” said Gulo.

Gulo was speaking during a during a familiarization tour at the newly established police region called Central East. The tour was conducted by Commissioner for the region, Happy Mkandawire.

In his remarks, Mkandawire said there is an increase of criminal activities but he was quick to announce some of the measures and initiatives that have been put in place to contain the situation.

“My office will ensure that intelligence gathering is deepened while on the other hand intensfying police visibility in all prone areas at all times,” he said.

Commissioner Mkandawire also concurred with Gulo over the escalating number of road accidents in the region. He observed that this situation is attributed to the failure of some drivers in following speed limits.

Central East Region Police covers Kasungu, Mponela, Ntchisi, Nkhotakota, Nklhunga and Dowa.