Malawian referee attends CAF Elite B Referees online course

FIFA Assistant Referee Clemence Kanduku is attending a 5-day CAF Elite B Referees On-line course organised by the African Football governing body.

The course, which started on Monday September 14, has attached participants from all English speaking countries across the continent.

This is Kanduku’s second CAF Elite B course as he also attended one in 2017.

In a related development, 35 Malawian referees’ assessors are expected to attend a 3 day FIFA online course between 21-23 September 2020.

FAM Referees Development Officer Maxwell Mtonga said the courses are crucial in making sure that the referees and their assessors recall their laws of the game knowledge in anticipation of local and international football restart.

“These online courses are vital because we don’t want our referees to go rusty in as far as laws of the game are concerned. We want them to continue having a feel of the game even though they are at home. They are being encouraged to do indoor trainings in readiness for both domestic and international football restart,” he said.

Since the suspension of international football due to the Covid-19 pandemic, FIFA and CAF have conducted a number of courses for referees.

In July, 35 Malawian Elite Referees attended a FIFA MA Elite Referees online course from while Referee instructors Martha Nyekanyeka and Michael Makoto were part of the FIFA Futuro 3 Referees instructors course that took place between 8- 10 August.